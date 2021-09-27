Britney Spears has filed a motion to immediately remove and suspend her father, Jamie, from her conservatorship.

In light of the allegations in the documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, the singer’s lawyer has called for Jamie Spears to be suspended “no later than” 29 September with a termination of the conservatorship to follow.

The supplemental filing references reporting by The New York Times for the documentary which alleges that Spears was being monitored by a security company hired without her knowledge by her father.

The reporting also alleges that Spears’ father was in charge of a surveillance set up that monitored the “Toxic” singer’s communications and secretly recorded her interactions in her bedroom and also with her children.

Spears’ lawyer has called for an investigation into the allegations and states that her father “engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”.

In California, where Spears resides, it is illegal to track someone’s phone without their consent.

In a statement, Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, says: “Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly horrifying, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. Mr Spears has crossed unfathomable lines.”

He added: “Unauthorised recording or monitoring of Britney’s private communications — especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — represent an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties.”

The court filing says reasons for suspending the conservatorship include: “Lack of financial acumen, to his bankruptcy, to his reported alcoholism, to the trauma he caused his daughter since her childhood, to the Domestic Violence Restraining Order recently issued against him.”

The filing continues: “Ms Spears will no longer be bullied or extorted, nor will she further tolerate her father’s abuse, with its apparent misogynistic underpinnings.”

Mr Rosengart also said that Spears “pleads” that her father must be suspended from his role as conservator of her estate with immediate effect.

Earlier this month, Spears’ father petitioned the court to end the conservatorship, which has allowed him control of her estate since 2008.

(Getty Images)

The next hearing regarding the conservatorship is this week on 29 September.