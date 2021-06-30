Britney Spears’s father calls for investigation into singer’s conservatorship abuse claims

Britney Spears's father, James Spears, has called for an investigation into the singer's explosive claims around her long running conservatorship, in place since 2008.

The New York Times detailed paperwork filed by Mr Spears's lawyers on Tuesday (29 June). His attorneys have requested an evidentiary hearing and questioned the actions of Ms Spears's current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III.

“It is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms Spears’s testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken,” said the filings.

“It is also imperative for the proper functioning of conservatorship proceedings before this Court that all parties be provided a full and fair opportunity to respond to allegations and claims asserted against them.”

Lawyers for Mr Spears also denied that he was currently in control of his daughter’s personal affairs, arguing that Ms Montgomery had been “fully in charge of Ms Spears’s day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” since September 2019.

“Mr Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms Spears’s personal care or medical or reproductive issues,” his lawyers wrote. “Mr Spears is unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut off from communicating with her.”

They also said that Mr Spears did not intend to return as his daughter’s personal conservator, adding that he was “concerned about the management and care of his daughter”.

Lauriann Wright, a lawyer for Ms Montgomery, said in a statement on Wednesday (30 June) that Ms Montgomery had “been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being,” with “one primary goal — to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person”.

Last week, during a special open hearing, Ms Spears made a series of claims that she is unable to make major personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father. The claims included having to take medication against her will, being denied access to her finances, being forced to perform and suffering punishment if she opted out of performing.

Detailing the conservatorship’s effect on her life and wellbeing, Ms Spears told the court she wants to have a baby but has not been allowed to have her IUD, a form of contraception, taken out.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I have an IUD inside of myself right now, so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby.

“But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children,” she continued.

Ms Spears also said she “would honestly like to sue my family” in the bombshell court testimony.

At the time, Mr Spears responded to her claims, telling the court “he is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain”. “Mr Spears loves his daughter very much,” the statement added.