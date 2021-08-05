Britney Spears requests court speed up conservatorship ruling: ‘Every day is another day of avoidable harm’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has filed a request to have her father Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship immediately.

The request, filed on Thursday 5 August in Los Angeles, California, is asking the court to either move up a planned September hearing on the issue or to suspend Jamie Spears as conservator immediately, TMZ reported on Thursday.

A hearing is currently scheduled on 29 September to address Spears’s petition to remove her father from the conservatorship. The new filing is asking for it to be moved to an earlier date, on or after 23 August.

“Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms Spears and the Estate,” the filing reads in part. “... Ms Spears’s emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern.”

Spears’s attorney Mathew Rosengart had no comment.

Rosengart filed last month to drop Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’s life and finances for more than a decade.

He argued in court documents at the time that the current situation “has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable”, the Associated Press reported.

Rosengart has suggested replacing Jamie Spears with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, as conservator of the singer’s estate.

Jamie Spears stepped down as the co-conservator of his daughter’s personal matters in 2019 and now oversees her money and business dealings. A wealth management firm was at one point set to join as co-conservator alongside Jamie Spears but has since resigned from the arrangement, The New York Times reported.

Britney Spears denounced the conservatorship during a court hearing in June, describing the system as “abusive” and stating that she wants it to end.

During a 14 July hearing, Jamie Spears’s attorney Vivian Thoreen stated that he wouldn’t step down and that he only had his daughter’s best interests in mind.

The Independent has contacted Thoreen for further comment.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press