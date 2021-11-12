Britney Spears wears #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of conservatorship court hearing

Britney Spears sported a #FreeBritney T-shirt ahead of the court hearing which may end her conservatorship.

The singer appears in court later today (12 November), where a judge will decide whether to end the conservatorship Spears has been under for 13 years, after her father Jamie Spears asked for its “immediate termination”.

In a video shared to Instagram by her fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney is seen dancing around while wearing a white T-shirt with the words “#FreeBritney” emblazoned on it.

Beneath, the top reads: “It’s a human rights movement.”

Britney then excitedly points at the T-shirt, with Asghari appearing wearing the same item in black.

“Loading….” actor Asghari captioned the post, tagging the location as: “Britney Spears ‘Work B****.”

“#FreeBritney” is the name of the fan movement which has called for the end of Spears’s legal guardianship, which she was placed under following her public breakdown in 2008. The hashtag was first used by a fansite in 2009.

Fans hope that Friday’s hearing will see the end of the conservatorship, which Spears says has been controlling her life against her will. It has also allegedly left her unable to make major personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father.

The claims included having to take medication against her will, being denied access to her finances, being forced to perform and suffering punishment if she opted out of performing.

Jamie, who used to run the conservatorship, was removed in September following allegations in a new documentary that he bugged his daughter’s room without her knowledge. Jamie denies the claims and says that Britney was aware of the recordings.