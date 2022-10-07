Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears has seemingly responded to those criticising the nude photos she has posted on Instagram.

On Thursday (6 October), the singer shared a set of five images showing her fully naked on a beach. She covered her body parts with her hands and emojis.

Instead of adding an accompanying message, Spears shared the images alongside a picture of a book called Visual Voyages.

In a later instagram post, she also shared the quote: “If the whole world was blind, how many people would you impress?”

This is not the first time the singer has shared nude photos of herself on the social media app. She did so in January, again in May and, more recently, in August.

Spears disabled comments on the January post, having previously said that she finds a lot of them to be “hateful”.

Speaking about her decision to put the photos on Instagram in May, Spears said she was inspired to post them as she “looks 10 years younger on vacation”.

Alongside the photos she posted on “holy Sunday” in August, she explained why she continues to post such images, writing: “Anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She continued: “No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

Britney Spears shared another series of nude photos on Instagram (Instagram)

Spears also said that the act of “shedding a layer” makes her “feel better”.

”Therefore you think you look better !!!” she concluded.

“I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as f*** but in my imagination it felt great !!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive.”