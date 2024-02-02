Britney Spears appears to fire back at Justin Timberlake after non-apology

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britney Spears appears to have responded to Justin Timberlake’s headline-grabbing announcement that he wants to apologise to “absolutely f***ing nobody”.

Timberlake raised eyebrows when he made the declaration at a recent live performance, just days after Spears “apologised” to him.

Now, Spears seems to have hit back with a post on her Instagram page.

“Someone told me someone was talking s*** about me on the streets !!!” wrote Spears. “Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”

The caption was included along with the photograph “Perfect Timing” by Hang Hee Kim, which appears to show the moon in a basketball net.

Last week, Spears had shared her appreciation for her ex-boyfriend Timberlake’s music in a social media post as well as apologising for some of the revelations in her 2023 memoirThe Woman in Me.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears (Getty)

Spears wrote about several aspects of her three-year relationship with Timberlake in the memoir, including opening up about her decision to have an abortion because Timberlake “definitely wasn’t happy” that she was pregnant.

“I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears captioned an Instagram post. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry.”

According to screenshots of Spears’s Instagram profile, which is currently set to private, Spears’s message continued: “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???”

Her post included a video of Timberlake during a recent appearance on American comedian Jimmy Fallon’s talk show.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Timberlake recently announced plans for a North American tour and a new album, as well as releasing his first single in nearly six years, “Selfish”.

After the song’s release, fans of Spears began streaming her 2011 song with the same title in response.

Billboard reported that Spears’s “Selfish” topped Timberlake’s in sales during its first full week, thanks to the fan movement.

Fans of Spears also shared their disappointment with Timberlake’s public refusal to apologise.

“This kind of ‘I don’t care’ attitude is only cute when you’ve actually done nothing wrong,” reads one disgruntled comment, while another fan wrote: “Britney, I’m so sorry.”

Timberlake will release his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, on 15 March.