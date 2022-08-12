Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.

In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.

Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside the clip: “I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

Spears’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement obtained by Variety that Federline had created “legal issues” for himself by posting the videos and that he was in touch with Instagram regarding their guidelines.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Federline for comment.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children,” Rosengart wrote.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline in 2006 (Getty Images)

“Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly,” the statement continued.

“Whether he realises it or not, Mr Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent.

“In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself, including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.”

Federline’s videos have since been deleted.

In a lengthy post she has since deleted, Spears said that the situation involving her sons “should have been 100 per cent dealt with privately and definitely not online”.

The singer detailed how she looked forward to seeing her sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 15, every week but grew frustrated when they would “walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door”.

“Why come visit me if they don’t even visit me!!!” she wrote, explaining that she would try to lead her kids in “devotion” as a consequence – “where you read two or three pages in a prayer book and talk about it”.