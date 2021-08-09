Britney Spears has said she will be spending less time on social media in the future.

It comes as news that the judge overseeing the star’s conservatorship has denied a request to expedite a hearing on the status of Spears’ father Jamie, who currently oversees the conservatorship.

The ruling by Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles probate court denied the request made by Spears’ new lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, to bring the case forward.

“Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms Spears and the Estate,” Rosengart said last week (5 August), as he called for the immediate suspension of the conservatorship or a quicker hearing date.

Her lawyer’s request to remove her father as conservator of the estate has been supported by Spears’s doctors, mother and her current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

Later on Monday (9 August), Spears posted on social media that she was going to appear less on Instagram and accused the media of being “pretty nasty and horrible” in regards to their reporting of the conservatorship.

Spears wrote: “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share.”

“As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness...Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on.”

You can see the post below:

Last week (August 7), Spears’s conservator, Jodi Montgomery, condemned the singer’s father for allegedly “misrepresenting” a conversation the pair had about the star’s mental health.

Jamie had claimed that Montgomery had described his daughter as “mentally sick” and told him she wanted to place Britney under a 5150 psychiatric hold. 5150 is the number of the section of the Welfare and Institutions Code in the US, which allows a person with a mental illness to be detained against their will for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalisation.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Montgomery defended herself over Jamie’s claims and asked him, once again, to step down from his daughter’s conservatorship and “work on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship”.

“Ms Montgomery implores Mr Spears to stop the attacks,” the statement said. “It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only – the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”