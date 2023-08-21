Britney Spears’s memoir ‘will not be edited to reflect Sam Asghari divorce’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears’s forthcoming memoir has not been edited to include her split from husband Sam Asghari, according to reports.

On Wednesday (16 August), actor and model Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the “Stronger” singer, 41, after 14 months of marriage. The divorce filing, which was submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court, cites irreconcilable differences.

News of the impending divorce arrived just months ahead of the release of Spears’s memoir The Woman In Me, which is scheduled for release in October.

While the book will see Spears look back at her career and life, including her years in her conservatorship, it allegedly will not feature her split from Asghari.

Citing sources “with direct knowledge”, TMZ reports that the book will be released as it.

The publication claims that Spears gave her final sign-off to publishers Simon and Schuster two weeks ago, meaning she has “no right to demand any further changes”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Spears, as well as Simon and Schuster, for comment.

Spears’s split from Asghari followed months of speculation about the pair, who met in 2016 and married in 2022, and their marriage.

Spears and Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage (Getty Images for GLAAD)

You can read a timeline of their relationship here.

Asghari was the first to speak on the divorce. The day after the filing, the fitness instructor released a statement saying that he and Spears will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other, and asking the media and public to be “kind and thoughtful”.

He later shared a post to his Instagram Stories donning filters with different hairstyles, in which he asked fans for “help” choosing his “disguise” to hide from the paparazzi.

Spears addressed the split in her own post on Saturday (19 August), writing on Instagram: “As everyone knows, Hesam [Sam] and I are no longer together.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”

She continued: “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses… You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

The Woman In Me will be released on 24 October.