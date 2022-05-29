Britney Spears discloses the reason why she did not attend this year’s Met Gala
Spears was among the notable names absent from the 2022 event
Britney Spears has revealed to fans why she did not attend this year’s Met Gala.
The star-studded event took place earlier this month in New York City, with singers including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Camila Cabello in attendance.
Spears was among those notably absent from the red carpet, along with Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Zendaya.
On Saturday (28 May), the “Baby One More Time” singer shared a post to Instagram disclosing why she she had not chosen to attend.
“I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “I hate flying!!!” Spears currently lives in California.
The caption accompanied a video of the singer posing in a red jumpsuit and boots, together with a cat.
As she highlighted in the caption, Spears has previously posted the same video, only with sound. Her most recent post is silent.
Spears has never attended the Met Gala since the event’s inception in 1948.
Similarily, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Adele have also never walked the Met Gala red carpet.
The 2022 event took place on 2 May.
