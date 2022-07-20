Britney Spears says no one can ‘come even close’ to Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in Instagram homage
‘I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God,’ singer wrote
Britney Spears has paid homage to Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.
Since DC’s introduction of the supervillain in 1940, there have been over 30 actors who’ve assumed the role of Batman’s adversary on screen.
However, according to the “Toxic” singer, nobody can “come even close” to Pfeiffer’s 1992 iteration of Selina Kyle’s alter ego.
In a new Instagram post, shared on Tuesday (19 July), alongside a video clip of Pfeiffer’s character creating Catwoman’s iconic costume, Spears praised the actor.
“I feel like she’s the most charming … sexy … and alluring woman … this scene is probably the hottest scene I’ve ever seen in my life!!!” she wrote.
“Of course, @michellepfeifferofficial whom I’ve never met is the character. She is sick in this movie in the most conventional way possible!!!”
Spears further added that “[Pfeiffer] gives hell a whole new meaning. I respect that”.
“There’s been a lot of remakes since then well damn tons, but honestly I don’t think anyone can come even close to that scene alone!!!”
She continued: “I know she has no idea who I am, but I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God and I have so much respect for her it’s kind of insane!!!
“Thank you for doing your craft in such a beautiful way, one and only Pfeiffer!!!”
Meanwhile, last week, in a major victory for the singer, a judge ruled that Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, must sit for a deposition and produce all documents that are being requested by the star’s team – including those relating to electronic surveillance.
Britney was put under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 by her father, who acted as her sole conservator for most of the 13 years. The conservatorship was eventually terminated in November 2021.
