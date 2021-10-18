Britney Spears fears she will ‘make a mistake’ after conservatorship ends

Britney Spears has opened up about her conservatorship in a recent post to Instagram, saying she fears making a “mistake” once it ends.

The emotional comments were shared on her Instagram this weekend (16 October) in which the musician also revealed she was celebrating Christmas early.

Spears said: “I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake.

“For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me,” she continued.

“The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it’s creepy! And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I! I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do ... it’s like they want me to do something crazy!

“So like I said I’m fearful of doing something wrong ... so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame!”

Seemingly addressing the conservatorship directly, Spears added: “I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country! ... It’s no secret that I’ve been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on”, in reference to the fact the was celebrating Christmas early.

She added: “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview. In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life...which is why this is so very confusing for me.”

The pop star is currently preparing for another hearing that will decide whether she can be released from the legal arrangement that has controlled her business and personal affairs for the last 13 years.

In September, her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from the conservatorship by a Los Angeles judge.