Britney Spears asks paparazzi to ‘f*** off’ after being hounded while on holiday in Maui

Britney Spears has called out members of the paparazzi after apparently being hounded while on holiday in Maui.

The pop star is spending time by the beach with her boyfriend, Sam Ashgari, after testifying at court in Los Angeles for the case surrounding her controversial conservatorship.

While Spears’s holiday Instagram posts have been mostly positive – including videos of the spectacular views from her villa and of her on the beach – she has now been forced to ask photographers to leave her alone.

“So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now… the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun!” she wrote in the caption. “It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture...”

Spears then accused the photographers of editing the images of her: “Not only do they take my picture… they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing!”

“I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me,” she wrote. “It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F*** YOU AND F*** OFF.”

The video clip included a request for “Dos and don’ts if you are a pap, fan or ANYONE in my space.”

“Don’t talk to me while texting, it’s rude,” she wrote, adding a photo of Drew Barrymore drinking from a mug bearing the same message.

“This is my body!” she added. “So stop messing with my pics and editing them to the point where it’s embarrassing!”

The revelation that Spears is being bothered by photographers seems particularly outrageous in light of the ongoing reckoning against the media for the way Spears and her fellow female pop and film stars were treated in the Nineties and Noughties.

Spears herself has spoken of the impact the press attention had on her mental health, and it was also the subject of two documentaries released this year.

Her post was accompanied by Lily Allen’s song, “F*** You”, clipping the chorus that goes: “It’s really distasteful... F*** you, f**** you very very much... ‘cos we hate what you do/And we hate your whole crew/ So please don’t stay in touch.”