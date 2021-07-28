Britney Spears fans confused as pop star shares same topless photo on Instagram

Britney Spears fans have been left confused after the pop star shared the exact same topless photo on Instagram three times.

The latest post was shared on Tuesday 27 July, after the previous two were apparently deleted.

The image shows Spears in a pair of Daisy Dukes, with her head tilted up and her hands cupping her breasts. Her nipples are concealed by an edited star effect. Spears also added three star emojis to the caption.

“I’m guessing someone is deleting this picture and she is reposting it?” one fan wrote in the comments, receiving more than 21,000 likes.

“Oops she did it again!” another joked, referring to Spears’s hit song.

Many have speculated that the posts were removed due to Instagram’s policy on nudity. However, Spears’s photo does not appear to breach the rules, which were updated in 2020 to allow nude photos of people “hugging each other and also cupping their breasts”.

Earlier this month, a New Yorker report revealed that 10 people from Spears’s team meet each week to discuss her social media posts.

Spears reportedly writes her own posts before submitting them to CrowdSurf, the company that handles her social media, which then uploads them.

Some posts are apparently considered too sensitive, however, such as ones that discuss her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Earlier this week, the husband of Spears’s sister Jamie Lynn had his own incident with Instagram, after fans spotted him apparently looking at his sister-in-law’s Instagram feed while on holiday.