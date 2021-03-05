We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Britney Spears has shared an entertaining bathroom performance of “Toxic” for her boyfriend’s birthday.

The singer shared a new video in which she danced to the song in her shower – but added an hilarious element based on a trend currently sweeping social media.

In the video, Spears, dressed in a white robe, can be seen dancing to the song before smudging her face against the glass to emulate the noise of the instrument featured in her hit single.

She dedicated the video to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who then attempted the challenge himself.

Britney Spears has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016 (Getty Images)

‘Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh!!!!!” she wrote, adding: “Who did it better????”

READ MORE: Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari breaks silence after ‘heartbreaking’ documentary

Spears has been dating Asghari since 2016.

The actor and personal trainer recently spoke out in support of his girlfriend following the release of documentary Framing Britney Spears, which examines the “Baby One More Time” star’s career and the #FreeBritney movement that campaigns against her ongoing conservatorship.

Since its release last month, people who were closest to Spears during her meteoric rise to fame and ensuing mental health breakdowns, including singer Justin Timberlake, faced a backlash for their poor treatment of the singer.

Asghari said: “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Now TV.