Britney Spears has spoken out after reports emerged Thursday (6 July) that she had been slapped by a member of NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama’s security detail while in Las Vegas.

The pop star, 41, and her husband Sam Asghari, 29, were seen making their way down to the ARIA Resort & Casino’s Catch restaurant for dinner when they noticed Wembanyama, 19, the San Antonio Spurs’ first-round draft pick.

In a statement shared to her social media accounts later that day, Spears said she “decided to approach [Wembanyama] and congratulate him on his success” and so “tapped him on the shoulder”.

Spears alleges that the French basketballer’s security then “backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face.”

The Independent has contacted the Spurs’ security for comment.

“This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect,” she added.

As Spears references at the end of her statement, she has filed a report with the city’s Metropolitan Police Department. Police officials previously told The Independent: “On 5 July 2023, at approximately 11 pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation.

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.

“No further details will be provided at this time.”

Wembanyama has also addressed the incident, saying (via The Associated Press): “Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant.

“We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling (at) me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security.

“I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind,” he said. “I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind – not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

Spears denied “grabbing” the athlete in her statement.

“I didn’t know for a couple hours, but when I came back to the hotel... I thought it was no big deal, and then security of the Spurs told me it was Britney Spears,” Wembanyama said. “At first, I was like, ‘You’re joking,’ but yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight.”

He was unaware that the situation had made headlines until Thursday.

“I saw the news obviously this morning. I woke up to a couple of phone calls,” Wembanyama said.

Wembanyama is among the most exciting prospects in the NBA due to his towering 7ft 5in frame, his youth, his technical skill and his long-range shooting ability.

He is due to make his Spurs debut on Friday (6 July) at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.