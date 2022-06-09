Britney Spears’ wedding has been dramatically crashed by her first husband, Jason Alexander.

TMZ reports that Spears’ wedding to partner Sam Asghari in Los Angeles earlier today (9 June), was interrupted by Alexander, who she married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

Alexander was streaming the incident on Instagram, and TMZ reports that Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call, and are reportedly still on the scene.

This is a developing story, with more to come