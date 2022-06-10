Britney Spears’ wedding has been dramatically crashed by her first husband, Jason Alexander.

TMZ reports that Spears’ wedding to partner Sam Asghari in Los Angeles earlier today (9 June), was interrupted by Alexander, who she married in 2004, but the nuptials were annulled 55 hours later.

Alexander was streaming the incident on Instagram, and TMZ reports that Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded for a trespassing call, and are reportedly still on the scene.

Spears’ ex apparently approached event security while going live on Instagram, telling them that Spears had invited him. He reportedly then said he was going to crash the wedding before what TMZ calls a “physical struggle” took place.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander to security. “I’m her first husband, I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Alexander then somehow made it inside Spears’ home where he continued to stream the event from his phone. He was eventually restrained.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends ahead of their short-lived marriage.

Alexander was recently arrested in Franklin, Tennessee for violating of an order of protection and aggravated stalking.

This is a developing story, with more to come.