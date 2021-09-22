Netflix has released a first trailer for its forthcoming Britney Spears documentary Britney vs Spears.

The start of the trailer features an audio clip of Spears saying, “I just want my life back” while one interviewee adds soon after: “Britney had a fear her family would barge in and take everything.”

In the clip, filmmakers show leaked documents about her controversial conservatorship. One interviewee says: “I’m not going to acknowledge that I was ever brought in to evaluate Britney Spears.”

The clip features a voiceover which says, “No one would talk – until they did”, with snippets of the leaked documents shown on screen.

You can see the full trailer here:

An official synopsis of the new film says: “The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom.

“Featuring years-long investigative work, exclusive interviews and new documents, this Netflix feature film paints a thorough portrait of the pop star’s trajectory from girl next door to a woman trapped by fame and family and her own legal status. It shows Britney’s life without utilising the traumatic images that have previously defined her.”

Britney vs Spears is directed by Erin Lee Carr and has been in production for around a year. The film follows Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears which was released in February. Hulu’s documentary largely focused on the #FreeBritney movement but also brought the singer’s legal situation to prominent media attention.

In the aftermath of the release of Framing Britney Spears, the “Toxic” singer received an outpouring of support on social media and from fans who have been campaigning for the conservatorship to end.

Netflix’s film was in production before Framing Britney Spears was released.

Carr, who is the daughter of noted journalist David Carr, has covered the justice system in prior documentaries, How to Fix a Drug Scandal and I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs Michelle Carter.

Britney Vs Spears is on Netflix from 28 September.