Brits Rising Star Award goes to indie rockers The Last Dinner Party

Indie rock band The Last Dinner Party have won the Brits Rising Star Award 2024.

The five-piece group comprised of Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland, Emily Roberts, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nishevci were announced as winners on Thursday (7 December) by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show.

The band said they were “proud beyond measure to have won the Brits Rising Star”.

“It’s an honour to achieve something so iconic so early on in our career and we can only hope to keep making music that connects with all the incredible people who have listened to and supported us so far,” they added. “Thank you.”

The band beat shortlisted artists Caity Baser, who has released the track “X&Y”, and Leicester-born Sekou.

Previous recipients of the award include Adele, Florence + The Machine, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith and Jessie J.

The Last Dinner Party released “Nothing Matters” in April and pop track “Sinner” in June before they embarked on festivals across the UK and Europe this year.

“It was an introduction that took the online world by storm, and yet behind all the excitement and narrative was a fantastically confident song by a band doing it the old-fashioned way, out on the road,” the Brits said.

Their debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, is out in February.

The award was open to British artists who, as of 31 October 2023, had not yet achieved an official album charts top 20 placing or achieved more than one top 20 chart placing in the official singles chart.

The shortlist was selected by an invited panel of “music editors and critics” as well as those working with new rising talent on a regular basis.

The Brit Awards 2024 will take place on March 2 at the O2 arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Additional reporting from the Press Association