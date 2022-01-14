Brockhampton announce they are breaking up

Brockhampton have announced they are splitting up.

The eclectic rap group made the announcement on social media today (14 January) and said their upcoming shows in London and at Coachella will be their last.

In a statement, the band said: “Brockhampton’s upcoming shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group.”

They added: “All other tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase.”

The self-proclaimed boy band, which is led by rapper and singer Kevin Abstract, also said: “Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years.”

They concluded the post by saying: “We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

The group, who are from Texas, originally formed in 2010 as AliveSinceForever before changing their name to Brockhampton in 2014.

In recent years, they have been incredibly prolific, released six albums since the beginning of 2017. Their fourth album, Iridescence, went to number one on the US Billboard 200, making it their only chart topping release.