Bruce Springsteen is returning to the UK and Ireland as part of a European stadium tour in summer 2024.

In June, the musician, 74, broke his six-year UK touring hiatus to play two shows at BST Festival in Hyde Park. The gigs were a part of his wide-ranging world tour, which was his first with the E Street Band since 2017.

It’s now been revealed that Springsteen will continue proving all night he was born to tour with a string of European stadium dates, alongside his trusty E Street Band members, from May to July 2024.

As part of these dates, the musician will return to Wembley Stadium, for the first time since 2016, where he will play the London venue on 25 July. He will also play stadium shows in Cardiff, Sunderland as well in other European cities, including Dublin, Marseilles and Stockholm.

The new announcement was shared on the musician’s social media pages, with the statement: “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered “the greatest show on earth” (Billboard) across Europe this past summer, and they’ll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run.”

These new dates come after Springsteen was forced to postpone the remainder of his 2023 dates as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease.

The “Dancing in the Dark” singer initially announced in early September that he would be cancelling the remainder of his gigs that month while he underwent treatment for the disease.

The delay of Springsteen’s return to live music was mostly down to the pandemic, but also due to other projects the musician undertook, including his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway and his studio film Western Stars, which was directed by Thom Zimny, in 2019.

His 2020 record Letter to You was also received an accompanying film, which is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2024 stadium dates (Instagram)

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale Friday 3 November at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk and AEGPresents.co.uk.

Presale tickets will be available to purchase from Wednesday 1 November.

Bruce Springsteen’s UK & Ireland tour dates:

5 May: Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium (On-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

9 May: Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Road (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

12 May: Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

16 May: Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

19 May: Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park (On-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am*)

22 May: Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

25 May: Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

28 May: Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

1 June: Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

3 June: Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm*)

12 June: Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

14 June: Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am*)

20 June: Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic (On-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am*)

27 June: Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am*)

2 July: Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

5 July: Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (On-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10am*)9 July: Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen (On-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am*)

12 July: Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11am*)

15 July: Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

18 July: Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

21 July: Bergen, Norway @ Dokken (On-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10am*)

25 July: London, England @ Wembley Stadium connected by EE (On-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am*)

*all times are local times