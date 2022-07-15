Jump to content
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

How to get Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band tickets for the 2023 tour and Hyde Park shows

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band has announced four UK and three Ireland tour dates for 2023

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Friday 15 July 2022 14:28
Comments
<p>Springsteen and The E Street Band have been playing together, on and off, since 1972.</p>

Springsteen and The E Street Band have been playing together, on and off, since 1972.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH)

Come summer 2023, it will have been six years since Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band last played in London and they’re marking the occasion accordingly.

Kicking off in May next year, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play three shows in Dublin before heading to Edinburgh and Birmingham, then finishing their UK stint headlining BST Festival in Hyde Park.

The gigs, which will be Springsteen’s first with the full E Street Band since 2017, are part of an extensive world tour that runs in the US between February 1 and April 14 before heading to the UK and Europe.

The five-year hiatus the Boss and his band have been on has been impacted, like so many other things, by the pandemic. A couple of long stints for Springsteen’s one-man show Springsteen on Broadway, which had an accompanying Netflix film and earned him a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, has also stopped the full band getting back to the stage.

The release of Springsteen’s two solo albums backed by The E Street Band, 2019’s Western Stars and 2020’s Letter to You – which both got accompanying films – have also kept the musicians pretty busy.

How to get tickets to Bruce Springsteen in the UK

Badlands presale tickets for the Edinburgh show are available on Ticketmaster from Monday 18 July at 9am until Thursday 21 July at 8am. O2 presale tickets are available on Ticketmaster from Tuesday 19 July at 9am until Thursday 21 July at 8am. General sale tickets are available on Ticketmaster from Thursday 21 July at 9am.

Ticketmaster Presale tickets for the Birmingham show are available on Ticketmaster from Tuesday 19 July at 9am until Thursday 21 July at 8am. General sale tickets are available on Ticketmaster from Thursday 21 July at 9am.

How to get tickets to BST Festival at Hyde Park

For both festival dates, there are a variety of presale options helping you get your hands on Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Hyde Park tickets.

Badlands Artist Presale tickets are available from Tuesday 19 July at 9am until Thursday 21 July at 8am. Ticketmaster Presale tickets are available from Tuesday 19 July at 9am until Thursday 21 July at 8am. Live Nation Presale tickets are available from Wednesday 20 July at 9am until Thursday 21 July at 8am.

General sale tickets for the Hyde Park shows presented by Amex are available on Ticketmaster from Thursday 21 July at 9am.

How to get tickets to Bruce Springsteen in Dublin

Tickets for the three Dublin shows went on sale in May 2022 but there are a limited number of tickets still available on Ticketmaster.

Where to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in 2023

