Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 twice in a month.

The 62-year-old singer, who is currently in Milan, revealed he had tested positive for the second time upon his arrival in Italy on Thursday (25 November).

Adams had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection ahead of a scheduled performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on 30 October.

At the time, a representative for the Canadian-born Grammy winner said Adams was “fully vaccinated” and had no symptoms.

Sharing an update on his health from Milan, Adams posted a picture of himself sitting inside an ambulance on Instagram.

Thanking his fans for their support, the “Summer of 69” singer captioned the post: “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to the hospital for me” with the hashtag #sohappyithurts, the title of Adams’s latest single.

Adams was in Italy to unveil the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed.

He was expected to appear at in-person press events promoting the calendar Sunday and Monday, but it was uncertain whether those will proceed as scheduled at the time of writing.

Titled “On the road,” the calendar features musical talents like Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St Vincent.

In the past, the singer has ranted about Covid-19 and its origins in Wuhan’s wet market. In a since-deleted “racist” tweet, the singer blamed the pandemic on “bat-eating, wet-market animal-selling, virus-making greedy bastards.”

Adams later apologised for his remarks, adding that there was “no excuse” for them.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram: “I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

“I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world,” he had added.

Additional reporting by agencies