Bryan Adams reveals the surprising origin behind his ‘first real six-string’

Bryan Adams has shared the surprising true story behind the guitar that inspired his iconic hit “Summer of ’69” and why the Covid-19 lockdown ended up being a “lifesaver” in a revealing podcast episode.

Speaking on the season opener of I Never Thought It Would Happen, hosted bySqueezeco-founder Chris Difford, Adams joins a lineup of major artists for the fifth series of the podcast from the music charity ‘Help Musicians.’

The Canadian singer - who holds the record for the longest-running UK No.1 single with “Everything I Do (I Do It for You)” - set the record straight on one of his most famous lyrics.

While “Summer of ’69” begins with “I got my first real six-string / bought it at the Five and Dime,” Adams now admits the truth is less Americana and more Berkshire.

Adams was just 12 years old when he bought the guitar - a Stratocaster imitation - from a music shop in Reading in 1970.

His family moved frequently due to his father’s job with the Canadian embassy, and when they left Israel, the guitar was left behind with a neighbour. Years later, Adams received an unexpected email from someone claiming to have found the long-lost instrument.

The trail went cold - until, years later, someone approached him in a Berlin nightclub with the same message. The man turned out to be a friend of the original emailer, who had tragically died in a plane crash. The guitar was passed down to him and, honouring his friend’s wishes, he returned it to Adams.

In the wide-ranging interview, Adams also reflects on his experience during the Covid pandemic. While the sudden stop in touring brought fears that his career might be over, the time at home turned out to be a blessing.

“It was the best time for us as a family,” he said. “It was great… a lifesaver.”

Still, though, he worried about the future of live music: “I had convinced myself I was not going to work again... we’re done.” When touring resumed, Adams recalled playing a show in Portugal where the masked audience left the sound feeling “muted.” He added that he believes that if a pandemic were to happen again, “people wouldn’t be as compliant.”

Adams also spoke about writing the music for the West End adaptation of Pretty Woman with long-time collaborator Jim Vallance. Though the project included 20 songs, Adams revealed around 40 were written in total, many rejected in a “songwriting by committee” process.

I Never Thought It Would Happen continues its tradition of intimate conversations with music’s biggest names. Previous guests have included Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sting, Robbie Williams, and Olivia Dean. Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp is among those lined up for the new series.

Difford, who also serves as an ambassador for ‘Help Musicians’, said: “It’s so much fun to uncover these untold stories from across music, and we’ve started with a cracker. Both Bryan and I are ambassadors of Help Musicians, so it was a special start to the fifth season.”

Sarah Woods, CEO of Help Musicians, added: “Being a musician is a truly rewarding career, but it also comes with challenges and barriers that can be difficult to navigate. In 2024 alone, Help Musicians delivered over 17,000 interventions to support musicians across the UK.”