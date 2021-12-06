BTS announce band will be taking ‘extended’ break

‘It will be [the band’s] first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families,’ a statement read

Peony Hirwani
Monday 06 December 2021 06:50
K-pop group BTS will go on an “extended period of rest”, the band’s label Big Hit Music has announced.

“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” they said in a statement.

This break will begin after band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their official scheduled events in LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour respectively.

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the statement continued.

The record label also revealed what each band member will do during this break.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” they said, adding: “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

The label has asked all the fans to “show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.”

The statement also read that all the band members will focus on preparing for future concerts and the “release of a new album”.

“They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul.”

Many BTS fans, who refer to themselves as the Army, supported the news of the band taking a break.

“BTS have done more in the past two years than any other artist has. they deserve this break more than anyone,” wrote one fan.

