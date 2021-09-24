BTS fans are calling the band’s new single with Coldplay the “perfect collab”.

The two musical giants have teamed up for new track “My Universe”, which was released on Friday (24 September) and features lyrics in English and Korean.

“They said that we can’t be together / Because we come from different sides,” the lyrics explain, with the rousing chorus including the refrain: “You are my universe / And I just want to put you first.”

With the Max Martin-produced song and lyric video finally dropping today (24 September), fans were left delighted by the highly anticipated collaboration, which will feature on Coldplay’s forthcoming album Music of the Spheres.

“Coldplay music is full of life as BTS music is filled with love, i think they’re a perfect match,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan joked: “Coldplay x BTS is actually the perfect collab cause they’re both hopeless romantics who love galaxy metaphors.”

On YouTube, fans said that they “honestly can’t stop listening” to the track.

“If heaven could sound, that’s exactly how ‘My Universe’ sounds,” one comment read, while another fan wrote: “This is a dream come true moment for me.”

“This definitely screamed SONG OF THE YEAR and no one can change my mind,” one YouTube user said. “This is so beautiful. The way this song comforted me. I cant......’

“This is the perfect collab,” another fan commented. “English and Korean verses are flowing with so much ease. Love you BANGTAN & COLDPLAY.”

A documentary about the making of “My Universe” will be released on Sunday (26 September) along with a new remix and an acoustic version of the song.