Ed Sheeran has revealed that he has written a song for the new record by South Korean pop hitmakers BTS.

The “Galway Girl” singer made the revelation while speaking to Most Requested Live, after discussing his previous collaboration with BTS, on the single “Make It Right” (which he co-wrote).

“I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record,” he said. “And they’re super, super cool guys as well.”

BTS’ label Big Hit Music confirmed the news to South Korean media outlets, saying: “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.”

Fans of both artists shared their excitement about the news on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Ed Sheeran just casually said he wrote a new song for BTS, that was so surprising, anyways he is a great writer/composer his last work with BTS on ‘Make It Right’ was top tier, you knows damn well he took his time in listening to BTS discography too, god bless I can’t wait.”

“Y’all I’ve never been so excited for my best friend and and my best boy to have a collaboration,” wrote someone else.

BTS’s most recent studio album, Be, was released in December 2020, and reached No 2 on the UK album charts, and No 1 on the US Billboard 200.