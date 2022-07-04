BTS label enlists fans to protect band from ‘personal attacks and defamation’

‘Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS,’ record label says

Peony Hirwani
Monday 04 July 2022 06:45
Comments

BTS discuss speaking at the United Nations

BTS’s label BigHit Music has enlisted fans to help fight “personal attacks and defamation” against the band.

Over the weekend, the South Korean record label released a note on social media saying that it had recently filed “additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation” against BTS.

This move comes after BTS announced that Jung Kook, j-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin, RM, and Suga will be “focusing more on solo projects at this time”.

BigHit Music has disclosed an example of one post that contains “insults against [BTS]” using dozens of different IP addresses on the South Korean internet forum DC Inside, according to Billboard.

“We have been monitoring these types of malicious postings and filed criminal complaints against the poster for all the postings with malicious comments,” the company said.

Recommended

The label added that it is adamant about taking action against all “malicious and delusional” content and has initiated legal proceedings against a few postings.

South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3 April 2022

(AFP via Getty)

“The complaint we have filed includes platforms not mentioned in this notice and we would also like to inform you that we cannot reveal every detail of the content of the complaint to ensure a proper investigation,” BigHit Music wrote.

The label described this action as an “update” on its activities to protect BTS.

“Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism,” the label said.

The company said there would be “no settlement or leniency” against anyone found to have defamed or attacked the group online.

BigHit music urged BTS fans, also known as the Army, to keep reporting cases of abuse against the band.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in