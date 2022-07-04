BTS’s label BigHit Music has enlisted fans to help fight “personal attacks and defamation” against the band.

Over the weekend, the South Korean record label released a note on social media saying that it had recently filed “additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation” against BTS.

This move comes after BTS announced that Jung Kook, j-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin, RM, and Suga will be “focusing more on solo projects at this time”.

BigHit Music has disclosed an example of one post that contains “insults against [BTS]” using dozens of different IP addresses on the South Korean internet forum DC Inside, according to Billboard.

“We have been monitoring these types of malicious postings and filed criminal complaints against the poster for all the postings with malicious comments,” the company said.

The label added that it is adamant about taking action against all “malicious and delusional” content and has initiated legal proceedings against a few postings.

South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3 April 2022 (AFP via Getty)

“The complaint we have filed includes platforms not mentioned in this notice and we would also like to inform you that we cannot reveal every detail of the content of the complaint to ensure a proper investigation,” BigHit Music wrote.

The label described this action as an “update” on its activities to protect BTS.

“Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism,” the label said.

The company said there would be “no settlement or leniency” against anyone found to have defamed or attacked the group online.

BigHit music urged BTS fans, also known as the Army, to keep reporting cases of abuse against the band.