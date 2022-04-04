BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance
‘He played it off well despite tripping!’ commented one fan online
BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).
During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.
However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.
One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”
Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.
BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.
Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here.
