Oldest member of South Korean band BTS set to be released from military service

Jin, the oldest member of the South Korean boy band BTS, is completing his mandatory military service on 12 June.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, posted a message on online fan platform Weverse on Tuesday. It simply read: “D-1.”

He enlisted in December 2022.

According to the Korean media, the other six BTS members – RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook – who are also doing their mandatory military service, have applied for a day off at their camps to reunite in Seoul and celebrate Jin’s return.

Ahead of Jin’s discharge, the band’s agency, BigHit Music, asked fans not to assemble at the military base camp.

“We are excited to bring you the news of Jin’s upcoming military discharge.

“Jin is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged.

“Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of Jin’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.”

In South Korea, where all able-bodied men must join the military and serve 18 months in active service, Jin’s conscription sparked a fierce debate about the rules. Many believed that exemptions should be provided to prominent entertainers like BTS.

In 2019, lawmakers who wanted BTS, also called Bangtan Sonyeondan, exempted argued that the band was worth $4.65bn to South Korea’s economy, accounting for 0.3% of the country’s GDP.

In 2020, the law was revised to allow globally recognised K-pop stars to postpone their service until they turned 30.

V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, j-hope and Suga of BTS speak at the White House in Washington DC on 31 May 2022 ( Getty )

Several activities have been planned for Jin’s return. On 13 June, he is scheduled to hold a meet and greet event to celebrate the band’s 11th debut anniversary.

The band announced in 2022 they would be taking a break from group activities to focus on their solo music, while each member completed their military service. During this period, all the members released their solo albums, with Suga additionally going on tour under his alter ego Agust D.

Jin released a single, “The Astronaut”, co-written with Coldplay, in October 2022 and is expected to release his solo album later this year.

The remaining members are expected to complete their military service by the end of 2025, with Jung Kook and Jimin scheduled to return in December that year. They are anticipated to resume activities as a septet in 2026.

Fans of the band, who are popularly known as Army, have shared photos of BigHit parent company’s Seoul headquarters, which has been plastered with the phrase “Apobangpo”.

The phrase was coined by Jung Kook as a way to say “Army forever Bangtan Forever”.