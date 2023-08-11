Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BTS fans are criticising South Korean politicians for trying to recall BTS members serving in the military to perform at the World Scout Jamboree’s K-pop Super Live concert in Seoul on 11 August.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by law to complete 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea.

The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige.

K-pop stars and other entertainers, though, aren’t subject to such privileges.

In 2022, BTS’s label announced that the band is taking a long break to give a chance to all members to follow their solo careers and serve their compulsory military service.

In April this year, BTS’s J-Hope entered a South Korean boot camp to start his 18-month compulsory military service. Before him, Jin, 30 and the oldest member of BTS, became the band’s first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription.

This week, Suga also joined went on his compulsory military service.

On Wednesday (9 August), Sung Il-jong of the ruling People Power Party requested that the Ministry of National Defence send all BTS members serving in the military to the World Scout Jamboree’s concert.

“The World Scout Jamboree held in Saemangeum, North Jeolla province, was an event that damaged our national prestige due to its lack of preparation and poor management,” Sung in a Facebook post. “I urge the Ministry of National Defence to allow all members of BTS serving in the military to perform at the jamboree’s K-pop concert on the 11th to restore our country’s dignity.”

However, it has now been confirmed that BTS won’t perform at the World Scout Jamboree Korea concert.

Ever since the news broke out, BTS fans had criticised the lawmakers for trying to pull BTS members from their military service.

“They didn’t adequately prepare for Jamboree. It’s absurd authorities putting the responsibility on BTS to clean up their mess,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “For God’s sake, BTS is not a cultural weapon to be deployed at wherever South Korea needs it.”

One person wrote: “The more I read about this topic the angrier I get. Do these people involved in this think that BTS is some sort of ‘secret weapon’ you can pull when you f***ed up??”

Additional reporting from agencies