BTS announce hiatus with members to pursue solo projects

BTS have announced they are going on hiatus.

The seven members of the globally successful Korean pop group will be focusing on solo projects for the near future.

The decision was announced in a pre-recorded special that was released as part of FESTA, an annual celebration held around anniversary of the boy band’s debut.

Suga was filmed telling fans: “We’re going into a hiatus now. Should we talk about why we’re not doing the FESTA or making content?”

RM, meanwhile, said that the group had “definitely changed” in recent years, and that the bandmembers “didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.”

“Whenever I write lyrics and songs, it’s really important what kind of story and message I want to give out, but it was like that was gone now. I don’t know what kind of story I should tell now,” he said.

However, the band have insisted that they are not breaking up permanently, and plan to get back together in the future.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” said Jungkook. “We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now.”

More to follow...