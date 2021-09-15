Rapper Bugzy Malone found not guilty of attacking two men

Rapper Bugzy Malone has been found not guilty of attacking two men outside his home.

The 30-year-old rapper fractured the men’s jaws with single blows after his then-girlfriend told him three men had broken into their home on 9 September 2018.

The trained boxer, whose real name is Aaron Davies, was charged with two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Malone told a court that he feared for the safety of his partner and his mother, who were both inside the property at the time.

The Manchester-born artist, now based in London, told the court that he drove to his former home in Ramsbottom ready to face a “volatile situation”.

As the rapper approached his home, he revealed that he saw his friend with two men in what “was clearly a confrontation”.

Malone then hit one of the men with a “reflex” punch, claiming that he jumped towards him, and then struck the other who made a “sharp movement” in his direction.

The prosecution argued that Malone didn’t act in self-defence, and instead angrily punched the two men with the purpose of taking revenge after wrongly believing they were intruders.

However, after listening to both parties, jurors took less than four hours to clear Malone of both counts of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Malone’s solicitor Lachlan Nisbet read out a statement outside court. He said: “Bugzy would like to thank his family and friends and everyone who has supported him resisting these charges.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“From difficult beginnings, Bugzy has worked hard to make a success of himself. Like anyone else, he has the right to protect himself, his home, and his family if strangers intrude on his property,” Nisbet said. “In this instance, faced with distraught family members, Bugzy did no more than the minimum necessary to defend himself and to secure the safety of his family home.”

“Bugzy is grateful to the judge and all of the jury members who took the time to consider properly all the facts and to reach a considered verdict from the evidence,” he added.

“Bugzy has worked hard to make sure these charges have not diverted him from his work and career. Now that the trial is over Bugzy is looking forward to his UK tour being his core focus.”

Additional reporting by Press Association