Composer Burt Bacharach has died, aged 94.

The legendary musician was known for his orchestral pop style featured in hits including “I Say a Little Prayer”.

His publicist said the musician died on Wednesday (8 February) at his home in Los Angeles.

Bacharach died of natural causes.

The pianist was a six-time Grammy Award winner, and won three Oscars for his music in films Arthur and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

His other famous soundtracks include Michael Caine film Alfie and What’s New Pussycat.

Bacharach was a prolific composer who, alongside lyricist Hal David, wrote music artists ranging from Dionne Warwick and Dusty Springfield to Cilla Black and Tom Jones.

Their music was also perfromed by The Beatles, Elvis Presley and The Carpenters.

Some of Bacharach’s most recognisable songs include “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head“ (1969), “(They Long to Be) Close to You” (1970) and “That’s What Friends Are For“ (1986). He also composed “The Look of Love”, which appeared in 1967 film Casino Royale.

Speaking of their working relationship, Warwick told Vulture in 2022: “Burt approached me and asked if I would be interested in doing demonstration records and more background work on songs he’d be writing with a new songwriting partner named Hal David. And I said, ‘As long as it doesn’t interfere with my education because my mother would kill you and me, so let’s get that understood right away.’

Burt Bacharach

“And that’s how we kind of got together. Burt, Hal, and I grew into what came to be known throughout the industry as the triangle marriage that worked. We each felt that we had something to offer and made it all work together. But musically, of course, Burt’s musicianship is – I don’t think anybody can surpass it.”

Bacharach, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, grew up listening to musicians Dizzy Gillespie and Count Basie, who influenced his compositions.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1950, and while serving for two years, he played piano in officers’ clubs in Germany.

One year before meeting David, he became an arranger and conducter for Hollywood star Marlene Dietrich’s nightclub shows.

His breakthrough hit with David, “The Story of My Life”, which was recorded by Marty Robbins, arrived in 1957.

Burt Bacharach (Getty Images)

Bacharach was married four times. His first marriage, to Paula Stewart, occurred in 1953, and his 15-year marriage to actor Angie Dickinson lasted from 1965 until their divorce in 1980.

He married lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, with whom he worked on Arthur, in 1982, and his final marriage was to Jane Hansen. Bacharach had three children – Nikki, with Stewart, and Oliver, Raleigh and Christopher with Hansen. Nikki died by suicide in 2007.

Speaking about his careerm, Bacharach told AP in 2018; “Music softens the heart, makes you feel something if it’s good, brings in emotion that you might not have felt before.

“It’s a very powerful thing if you’re able to do to it, if you have it in your heart to do something like that.”

Bacharach had a cameo appearance alongside Elvis Costello in Mike Myers film Austin Powers 2 (1999), in which he performs “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again”.

Musician Tim Burgess paid tribute to Bacharach, writing on Twitter: “One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king.”

Simply Red’s Twitter account wrote: “Farewell Genius.. RIP.”

DJ Tony Blackburn added: “How sad that Burt Bacharach has passed away, I loved his music more than any other composer. RIP and thanks for the hours of pleasure listening and playing your very special music.”