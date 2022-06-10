Tickets are currently available for the Kasabian 2022 tour on Ticketmaster.

Kasabian fans have waited months for general admission tickets for their 2022 tour, and they finally came out this morning at 9.30am.

Ahead of their album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, which will be released in August, the Leicester band are touring major venues across the UK from June.

Kasabian have had an extremely busy year, following their two albums in March, Full Throttle Take A Seat: Rap Rock Fusion and The Sacrament Of Rock.

Wednesday and Thursday this week saw presales for those who pre-ordered the new album, as well as those with Three mobile.

Kicking off the tour, Kasabian are set to headline 2022’s Isle of Wight festival alongside Lewis Capaldi, Lionel Richie and Muse, after 2021’s festival was postponed due to the pandemic.

The festival, on Friday 17 June, will also feature Blossoms, Shaggy, Sigrid, Craig David, The Vaccines and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

How to buy Kasabian tickets in the UK

Tickets have just been made available on the Ticketmaster website. Fans are advised to get in there fast - tickets are currently available for every date, but a number of shows are already at low and limited availability.

Those wanting tickets for the Isle of Wight festival can also purchase them on Ticketmaster, with the options of Saturday or full weekend tickets, as well as the choice of a payment plan.

How much do tickets cost?

Full price tickets for the full Isle of Wight festival weekend sit at £208.20, but there are teen, student, and islander discounts. Saturday-only tickets come in at £80.50 each.

For the rest of the UK tour, tickets vary by venue, ranging from £40.5 to £55.85.

There are also bundles available for Kasabian’s Manchester show - “The Alchemist’s Euphoria” CD bundle comes in at £59.75 with a standing ticket included.

What are the UK dates?

Kasabian will kick off the tour at the much-anticipated Isle of Wight festival, before touring six more major venues across the UK.

The full dates are:

16-18 June: Newport Isle of Wight Festival

26 June: Glasgow Hampden Park National Stadium

21 July: Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

28 October: Manchester 02 Arena

29 October: London Alexandra Palace

2 November: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

4 November: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham

