Cage the Elephant’s Matt Schultz opens up about ‘psychosis’ that led to 2023 arrest

Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Schultz has opened up about experiencing an “utter mental health crisis” last year, which he says led to his arrest.

The 40-year-old lead singer of the “Cigarette Daydreams” indie rock band was arrested and charged with criminal possession of firearms in January 2023 after police found three loaded guns in his New York City hotel room.

“It’s a miracle that I’m here today. I was arrested last year, and it undoubtedly saved my life,” Schultz wrote in an Instagram post shared on Thursday (29 February). “After my arrest, I went to the hospital for two months followed by months of outpatient treatment. I can finally explain what happened.”

He continued: “Over the last three years, I was unknowingly fighting my way through an utter mental health crisis. In a short time, I had slipped into psychosis due to an iatrogenic response to a medication I was prescribed.

Iatrogenesis is the causation of a disease, a harmful complication, or other ill effect due to medical activity.

“It took the love and support of my brothers in the band, my community, and, most of all, my wife Eva to get me through it,” he wrote.

Schultz has been married to his second wife, Eva Daire, since 2020. He was previously married to actor Juliette Buchs from 2014 to 2018.

“Eva stayed by my side, and she saved my life countless times. To say she is a warrior and a queen is an understatement,” he added.

“Her unwavering love coupled with professional treatment helped me to regain my grip on reality and fully recover. Along the way, I learned a lot of hard lessons, and I thank God I was able to come out on the other side.”

After his arrest, Schultz avoided jail time by accepting a plea deal. He pled guilty to three charges: attempted criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Cage the Elephant recently announced that they would be embarking on a 45-date North American tour in support of their forthcoming album Neon Pill, dropping on 17 May.

The tour begins on 20 June in Salt Lake City, Utah, followed by stops in several major cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, San Fransico, Toronto and Detroit.

Neon Pill is the group’s first album in five years. It comes after Social Cues in 2019. In between that time, they came out with a few singles: “The Unforgiven” (2021) and “Skin and Bones” (2020).

