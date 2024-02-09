Calvin Harris’s house catches fire in Los Angeles

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Calvin Harris’s Beverly Hills house caught fire mere days after he appeared at the Grammy Awards, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly sent approximately 10 different fire units and at least 20 responders to the Scottish record producer’s home on Wednesday (7 February), where an eyewitness told TMZ that smoke was visibly coming from the roof.

The “One Kiss” hitmaker was not home and no one was injured, the publication reports.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Harris and the Los Angeles Fire Department for comment.

This news comes after Harris, 40, and his presenter wife Vick Hope, 34, attended the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (4 February).

His song “Miracle” was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording, but the award went to Kylie Minogue for her hit track “Padam Padam”.

The “Feel So Close” musician previously dated Taylor Swift from March 2015 to June 2016.

Calvin Harris and his wife Vick Hope photographed at the Grammy Awards 2024 (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

At the Grammy Awards, the pair were in the same room, with footage showing the “Shake It Off” singer walking past Harris and Hope, who were seated at a different table with their backs turned to her.

The pair did not seem to interact during the night, apart from Harris clapping at the multiple mentions of Swift’s name throughout the ceremony.

Harris and Hope, who is a drivetime presenter on BBC Radio 1, wed in Northumberland, England, in September.

During an interview with You Magazine in January 2023, Hope revealed that Harris originally asked her out in 2007 around the time his song “Acceptable in the 80s” came out but she rejected him.

“It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date,” Hope admitted. “We still laugh about it now.”

The pair were first romantically linked in 2022.