Musician Camela Leierth-Segura has sparked concern after it was announced she has been missing for two months.

The Sweden-born songwriter, who is best known for co-writing Katy Perry’s 2013 song “Walking On Air”, was last seen in Beverly Hills, California, on 29 June.

The alarm was raised when her sister, who lives in Sweden, had been unable to get in touch with her for several weeks and contacted friends in the US.

Leierth-Segura’s friends told local news that they last heard from her on 30 June and that her car – a 2010 silver Ford Fusion – was seen that evening “in the middle of the night”.

Six weeks later, there are still no signs of the musician, her car, or her pet cat Morris.

Before moving to California, Leierth-Segura worked as a musician in Sweden, performing under the name Camela Leierth.

She recorded tracks for the soundtrack of the 2003 Swedish-language comedy Slim Susie, as well as a number of national TV adverts.

In 2004, Leierth-Segura appeared as a featured artist on the album Beautiful Awakening by Swedish rock band Prime STH. She featured on the album’s closing track, “Please”.

Leierth-Segura was last seen on 29 June (Missing persons)

In addition, Leierth-Segura was a frequent collaborator of another rock band, Kent. She recorded a number of tracks with them, performed with them on stage in 2008 and supported them on tour in 2010.

That same year, Leierth-Segura released her solo album Time Heals Nothing under Universal Music Sweden.

She was also a member of the band Starlet, who later changed their name to Dead Starlet. Leierth-Segura later moved to California where she worked as a model and musician.

Here, she collaborated on the Katy Perry song “Walking On Air”, which featured on the 2013 album Prism. It was recorded in Sweden and co-produced by Max Martin.

The track peaked at No 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

After Leierth-Segura went missing, her friend Liz Montgomery filed a missing person’s report to try to find her.

In a Facebook post, Montgomery wrote: “We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her. If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately.

“She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance. PLEASE spread the word, SHARE this post, and help us bring Camela home safely. Thank you for your support and assistance in this critical matter.”