Camila Cabello addresses rumours of feud with Charli XCX: ‘She called me’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Camila Cabello has addressed rumours of a rift between herself and Charli XCX.

In recent weeks, speculation of a feud between the pop stars emerged after fans noticed similarities between Cabello’s recently released song “I Luv It” and Charli XCX’s 2017 hit “I Got It”.

Both songs share a repetitive, intentionally monotonous three-word chorus set against a dance beat.

In March, Cabello, 27, posted a video of herself sticking her head out of a car window while her song plays in the background.

The following day, apparently in response to Cabello’s video, Charli XCX – real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison – posted a similar video of herself lip-syncing her own song “I Got It”, prompting fans to believe there may be some ill feeling between the stars.

In a new interview with The Independent, Cabello said that she was not concerned by the comparisons being made between the two songs.

“What I was worried about was the relationship between me and [Charli],” she said. The two singers had worked together previously, and had both opened for Taylor Swift during the star’s Reputation tour in 2018.

After Charli released her video, Cabello said that the “Vroom Vroom” singer had called to reassure her that she was not angry over the matter.

( AP )

“But [Charli] called me and was like, ‘Hey, I hope you don’t think that I’m actually mad. This is me playing into the Brat era,’” recalled Cabello. “And I totally respect that, you know?”

Last month, Charli XCX released her critically acclaimed album Brat, which she will perform across the UK in a stadium tour this October.

Elsewhere during the interview, Cabello brushed off the similarities between their music.

“There’s only one song that really references that genre a little bit for 15 seconds,” she said, referring to the hyperpop genre of Charli’s “I Got It”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Cabello previously responded to fans drawing comparisons between the two songs in a March interview with PAPER magazine, stating: “I love Charli and I love Charli’s music, so I think [comparing us is] a huge compliment.”

She continued: “Charli loves me, so everybody can f*** off.”

Cabello rose to fame as a member of the successful girl group Fifth Harmony, which was formed on the second US season of The X Factor in 2012. She exited the group in 2016 and embarked on a solo career, which has produced hits such as “Havana” in 2017.

You can read the full interview with Cabello here.