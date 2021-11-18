Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are no longer together.

The pop singers announced their breakup on Wednesday night (17 November), sharing a joint statement on their respective Instagram stories.

The post read: “Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever” with a heart emoji.

The couple began dating in July 2019, shortly after they released their hit single “Señorita” in June. Mendes and Cabello first collaborated in 2015 when they released the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Mendes has previously admitted that he didn’t know he was in love with the Cinderella actor for a very long time.

In an interview with James Corden last year, Mendes reacted to a 2015 clip of him denying they were dating.

“At the end of the day, we’re just friends,” the singer had said at the time.

Discussing the clip, Mendes told Corden: “I didn’t even accept that I was completely in love with her for another three years after that point, but it’s so obvious on my face right there.”

In their breakup post, Mendes and Cabello told fans that they “started their relationship as best friends” and “will continue to be best friends” now.

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning, and moving forward,” they added.