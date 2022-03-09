Camila Cabello says she was ‘hungover’ before accidentally flashing nipple on live TV

Camila Cabello was “hungover” ahead of her wardrobe malfunction on The One Show.

The singer and dancer appeared on the BBC series, via video link, to talk about her forthcoming new album, Familia, on Monday (7 March) when she accidentally flashed her nipple.

Referring to the moment after the episode was broadcast, a regretful looking Cabello shared a TikTok video, captioned: “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no.”

The song playing over the video was Muni Long’s “Time Machine.”

Ahead of the episode, Cabello had shared an Instagram Story in which she revealed she was suffering the consequences of a big night.

Cabello, who was wearing the same shirt she wore on The One Show, shared a photo captioned: “Familia promo, still hungover though.”

On the episode, Alex Jones asked Cabello to showcase her favourite dance move from the music video for her Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam”. Standing up, Cabello adjusted her shirt, which led to the accidental flash.

Camila Cabello said she was ‘hungover’ before ‘One Show’ appearance (Instagram)

Cabello, 25, took the moment in her stride, stating: “I just flashed you! I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

Jones replied: “There was a wardrobe malfunction. There was a flash of something, I don’t know what I saw.”

As Jones moved the interview along, Cabello spoke about her mum, whom she said was “in the next room right now, probably freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction”.

Camila Cabello laughed off ‘wardrobe malfunction’ on ‘The One Show’ (BBC iPlayer)

Cabello recently explained why she broke up with her former boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes.

The singer, who is Cuban-American, will release her new album, Familia, later this year.