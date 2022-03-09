Camila Cabello says she was ‘hungover’ before accidentally flashing nipple on live TV

‘There was a wardrobe malfunction – I don’t know what I saw,’ show’s host said

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 09 March 2022 09:00
Comments
Camila Cabello laughs off wardrobe malfunction on The One Show

Camila Cabello was “hungover” ahead of her wardrobe malfunction on The One Show.

The singer and dancer appeared on the BBC series, via video link, to talk about her forthcoming new album, Familia, on Monday (7 March) when she accidentally flashed her nipple.

Referring to the moment after the episode was broadcast, a regretful looking Cabello shared a TikTok video, captioned: “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no.”

The song playing over the video was Muni Long’s “Time Machine.”

Ahead of the episode, Cabello had shared an Instagram Story in which she revealed she was suffering the consequences of a big night.

Recommended

Cabello, who was wearing the same shirt she wore on The One Show, shared a photo captioned: “Familia promo, still hungover though.”

On the episode, Alex Jones asked Cabello to showcase her favourite dance move from the music video for her Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam”. Standing up, Cabello adjusted her shirt, which led to the accidental flash.

Camila Cabello said she was ‘hungover’ before ‘One Show’ appearance

(Instagram)

Cabello, 25, took the moment in her stride, stating: “I just flashed you! I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

Jones replied: “There was a wardrobe malfunction. There was a flash of something, I don’t know what I saw.”

As Jones moved the interview along, Cabello spoke about her mum, whom she said was “in the next room right now, probably freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction”.

Camila Cabello laughed off ‘wardrobe malfunction’ on ‘The One Show’

(BBC iPlayer)

Recommended

Cabello recently explained why she broke up with her former boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes.

The singer, who is Cuban-American, will release her new album, Familia, later this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in