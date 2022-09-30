Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Is that my – is that Shawn up there?’ – Camila Cabello mistakes The Voice contestant for Shawn Mendes

A contestant performed Mendes’ song ‘Mercy’ so well that the star thought it was her ex

Megan Graye
Friday 30 September 2022 09:19
Comments
Shawn Mendes reacts to 2015 clip of him denying dating Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello had an awkward moment while judging on the US version of The Voice, after she thought a contestant was her ex-boyfriend and fellow pop star Shawn Mendes.

The two artists began dating in 2019 but announced their split in November 2021 via their respective Instagram pages.

“Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their posts read at the time.

But this week, Cabello was a little blindsighted after a contestant sang Mendes’s song “Mercy”.

“Is that my — is that Shawn up there?” said Cabello while judging contestant Tanner Howe’s vocal on the episode.”I thought that was Shawn.”

Recommended

Cabello judges on The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani. While wondering if the contestant could actually be her ex, Cabello turned to the judges for confirmation.

“I was like, is Shawn onstage right now?” she said to Tanner.

Legend agreed: “You sounded like him,” he told Tanner.

However, Cabello was the only contestant who did not turn around for Tanner, citing his inability to “distinguish” himself.

“The reason I didn’t turn around was I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him,” said Cabello, after saying that she knows Mendes “better than anyone in this room”.

“Obviously, he has an amazing voice. I love this song. But I would be curious when you pick your coach for you to just kind of distinguish yourself.”

Tanner said he understood her decision but said he saw himself in the same “lane” as Mendes.

Recommended

“I was in his [Shawn’s] lane, deeply” said Cabello in response, making a joke about their time together.

Legend then chipped in: “She’s trying to make it as awkward as possible.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in