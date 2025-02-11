Camp Bestival adds two new headliners to its 2025 lineup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Camp Bestival organisers have announced a new wave of acts for its 2025 event, revealing that Sir Tom Jones and pop group the Sugababes will join Basement Jaxx as its headliners.

In its 17th year, the festival has unveiled a typically eclectic lineup of rock, indie, pop and drum and bass, along with a range of family-friendly activities such as CBeebies Bedtime Stories and the Horrible Histories show.

Other artists on the lineup include indie rock bands Lightning Seeds and The Zutons, newcomers The Pill, Palestinian singer-songwriter Bashar Murad, singer-songwriter Nieve Ella and drum and bass legend Goldie, who will perform with a full live band.

Welsh star Jones has a vast back catalogue, featuring classics such as “It’s Not Unusual”, “What’s New Pussycat?”, “She’s a Lady”, “Sex Bomb” and his James Bond theme, “Thunderball”.

Meanwhile, Basement Jaxx – formed of Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe – recently announced their return to live shows, having DJ’d in headline performances at festivals and events around the world for the past 10 years.

Sugababes rose to fame in 1998 with hit songs including “Round Round”, “Push the Button”, “Freak Like Me” and “About You Now”.

In a statement, the group said: “We’re so excited to headline Camp Bestival this summer. We’ve always heard amazing things about this festival in particular, so [we’re] looking forward to seeing everyone there!”

open image in gallery Sugababes performing at Glastonbury Festival last year ( BBC )

Announcing the lineup, curator Rob da Bank commented: “In over 20 years of booking Bestival and Camp Bestival we’ve always wanted to have Sir Tom Jones gracing our stage, and finally the man himself has agreed to belt out ‘Delilah’ for us!

“[Creative director Josie da Bank] and I have been mates with Basement Jaxx since they started, and we think they’re the best live dance act so get ready for the most colourful show of the year… Sugababes will be one hell of a party.”

He continued: “As ever it’s not all about the headliners and I think we’ve got our strongest DJ lineup ever – from Annie Mac to Erol Alkan, Congo Natty to Greg Wilson plus some of the best live acts: The Zutons, Lightning Seeds… Goldie with his drum and bass attack live, plus a family knees up with Barrioke, Mr Tumble, Horrible Histories and Dick and Dom… and that’s barely scratching the surface.”

open image in gallery Tom Jones will perform songs from his staggering back catalogue ( Getty Images for Stagecoach )

The Independent announced its exclusive news partnership with Camp Bestival last month, bringing readers a mix of exclusive news, updates and offers ahead of the event.

Camp Bestival takes place from 31 July to 3 August at Lulworth Castle on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on 14 February, while an exclusive pre-sale for Three customers will be available via the Three+ rewards app from 9am on Wednesday 12 February.