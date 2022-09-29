Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Cardi B blames her past ‘stupid decisions’ for ruining Call of Duty collaboration

Rapper teased a partnership with the popular video game in July

Inga Parkel
Thursday 29 September 2022 06:13
Comments
Cardi B reacts to receiving five Grammy nominations as she leaves a courtroom

Cardi B has finally addressed the fallout over her mooted Call of Duty collaboration, blaming it on her “stupid decisions”.

In July, the rapper teased a partnership with the popular video game by donning an elaborate hairdo and a statement skull necklace in a promotional video for her hit single, “Hot S***”.

At the time, Microsoft’s Activision confirmed the collaboration in a subsequent tweet, posting photos of Cardi B wearing the stylised necklace, which was reference to one of the Call of Duty operators, Ghost.

Since then, there has been no other mention of the supposed deal, until Tuesday (27 September), when Cardi B shared a tweet which read: “My stupid decision from the past caused me to miss out on money now.”

“I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court,” she explained. “Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”

Recommended

Earlier this month, the “WAP” rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service after pleading guilty to two charges of assault.

In August 2018, Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – was involved in two incidents at Angels Strip Club in Queens.

Cardi B wearing ‘Call of Duty’ necklace in ‘Hot S***’

(Cardi B/YouTube)

TMZ previously reported that two bartenders alleged that the Grammy-winning rapper directed her associates to attack them with chairs and bottles.

According to the Queens district attorney’s office, the “WAP” rapper also received three-year full order protection for the two victims and court fees.

The Independent has reached out to Activision for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in