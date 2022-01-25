Cardi B wins almost £1m in damages in defamation case triumph

Rapper was subject to ‘malicious campaign to damage and destroy’ her reputation by US YouTuber

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 25 January 2022 13:20
Comments
Cardi B seen leaving court appearance in Queens

Rapper Cardi B has been awarded almost £1m in damages after being subjected to a “malicious campaign” of defamation by an American YouTuber.

The “WAP” singer became the target of Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K, who published a series of “slanderous and defamatory statements” about her.

On Monday (24 January) a jury in the state of Georgia found Kebe was liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and for causing the singer emotional distress.

Kebe was ordered to pay a total of £927,437.50 to Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, documents obtained by the PA news agency show.

During the trial, the singer’s lawyers said Kebe had waged “a malicious campaign to damage and destroy [Cardi B’s] reputation among her fans and the consuming public”.

Recommended

Kebe is the host of the YouTube channel UnWineWithTashaK, a “celebrity gossip site” with a million subscribers.

Lawyers for Cardi B said the platform was used for Kebe to “publish and spread malicious rumours, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities... for her personal financial gain”.

Cardi B

(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

They said she had started making “degrading and harassing statements” in early 2018 and, at one point, claimed the singer “prostituted for a living”.

The comments and videos had caused Cardi B “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress” her lawyers said.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

The singer is well known for other hits including “Thru Your Phone”, “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow”, which appear on her 2018 album Invasion Of Privacy.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in