Microphone Cardi B threw at fan is being auctioned off on eBay

The microphone Cardi B threw at a concertgoer during a Vegas show is being auctioned off for charity on eBay.

Last month, the 30-year-old rapper angrily threw her microphone at an audience member who tossed their drink at her.

Clips of the moment showed Cardi B on stage wearing a long orange dress when a person in the crowd hurls liquid from a cup at her mid-performance.

The Grammy award-winner appears visibly shocked at the incident. In response, she hurls the microphone at the person while appearing to yell at them.

Now, the same microphone that Cardi B used is being auctioned off by a person named Scott Fisher on eBay.

Fisher is reportedly the owner of The Wave, a Las Vegas-based audio company that provides audio support to many nightclubs, including Drai’s Nightclub, where the incident occurred.

In the listing, the audio company owner revealed that all proceeds from the sale of the microphone will be split between two charities, Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project.

Fisher said he wanted to “try to do something good”, per the listing.

(eBay)

“I own the mic that Cardi B was nice enough to tomahawk at somebody that splashed some liquid on her a few days ago,” Fisher also shared in a Facebook post.

“After some encouragement from people I decided to auction it off with 100 per cent of the profit going to be split evenly amongst two charities. One is a local charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The other is Wounded Warrior Project.”

At the time of writing, bids for the mic had reached $99,000, with the listing set to end on 8 August.

Earlier this week, a concertgoer filed a police report alleging they were “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” at the Vegas show, authorities have confirmed.

While Cardi B wasn’t identified by name in the police’s statement to The Independent, the address of the incident matched the Las Vegas venue where Cardi B had been performing that day.

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

As of this time, no arrest or citation has been issued.