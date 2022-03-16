Cardi B praises My Chemical Romance: ‘They don’t make music like this anymore’

Cardi B has come out as a fan of My Chemical Romance, sharing one of their biggest hits on social media.

The rapper posted a link to the band’s track “I’m Not Okay (I Promise) and wrote “they don’t make music like this anymore”.

Fans then made My Chemical Romance aware of the tweet and the band responded by saying: “Grazie mille Cardi!”

Cardi B’s support of the emo rockers comes ahead of their much-anticipated reunion tour, which kicks off later this year.

The tour starts in May in the UK, with a gig at the Eden Project, and further dates will follow in cities such as Milton Keynes, Cardiff and Glasgow.

The band will also be touring New Zealand and Australia as well as America.

My Chemical Romance were scheduled to perform in Ukraine and Russia but the band cancelled the dates due to the ongoing conflict in the area.

In a statement, the band said: “With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June 2022. We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon.”

Cardi B had criticised “leaders” for their reaction to the conflict in Ukraine. The “WAP” rapper said: “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about [who’s] really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.”

She added: “War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”