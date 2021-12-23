‘These celebrities are running out of ideas’: Cardi B fans bemused by her birthday present to Offset
Rapper presented her husband with a check for $2m at his 30th birthday party
Cardi B’s fans have expressed their bemusement after she gifted her partner Offset $2m (£1.5m) for his birthday.
Video footage posted to the “Bodak Yellow” artist’s social media pages shows her presenting her husband with a large check at his 30th birthday party and declaring its value.
The 29-year-old explained that she chose to gift him money because he has “everything”.
“Happy birthday, I love you. Thank you for everything, thank you for my son, my daughter, let’s turn up, come on!” said the Grammy-winner.
She explained that the money would go towards her husband’s many “business ventures” in 2022.
Fans on social media, however, have criticised her choice of gift.
“If you my wife, I would rather get a gift worth 2 mill, like some s*** with creativity and thoughtfulness to it,” wrote one user.
Another added: “These celebrities running out of ideas. Lol.”
Someone else joked: “When you don’t know s*** about your significant other.”
“I absolutely love Cardi B but I don’t get this gift.. One they are married so [the money] is still hers… Two did y’all run out of ish to do?” said a fourth person.
Another wrote: “That’s even less creative than a gift card but okay ‘sis’.”
“It’s not a bad gift, it’s just thoughtless sis. Go smaller with meaning and thought,” said one person.
Others, however, declared Offset and Cardi B “couple goals”.
The two musicians married in September 2017 and share two children.
