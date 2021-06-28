Cardi B reveals second pregnancy while on-stage at the 2021 BET Awards

Cardi B revealed she is pregnant with her second child during an appearance at the BET Awards last night (27 June).

The rapper, real name Belcalis Almánzar, performed onstage with Migos at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre wearing a black bodysuit covered in rhinestones, which featured a see-through panel exposing her obviously pregnant figure.

Cardi previously revealed that she was pregnant with her and husband Offset’s first child, Kulture (now nearly three years old), during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

During after the show, the artist shared a picture of herself with her pregnant belly on show on social media, alongside the caption: “#2.”

When the show returned from an advertisement break after her performance, host Taraji P Henson joked: “Cardi B and Offset, giving us life – literally.”

Cardi was nominated for five awards at last night’s BET Awards: best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration (for “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion), viewer’s choice award (for “WAP”) and two times for video of the year, (for “WAP” and “Up”).

Migos, meanwhile, were nominated for best group at the popular awards ceremony.

Cardi and Offset married in 2017. Though the couple filed for divorce last year, they subsequently reconciled.